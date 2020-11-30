1/
Clyde M. McWilliams Jr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde Miller McWilliams Jr., 61, of Somerset, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Somerset Hospice House, after a battle with Parkinson's. Born Feb. 24, 1959, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Clyde M. and Dorothy (Miller) McWilliams Sr. He is survived by his wife, the former Charlene A. Binkey, to whom he was married 39 years; children; CPO Katie McWilliams, of Jacksonville, Fla., Shannon McWilliams and partner, Bobby Schmidt, of Oakland, Md., Jill McWilliams and partner, Zach Painter, of Hollsopple, and Sam McWilliams, of Somerset; grandchildren, McKenzie, Ryleigh and Elizabeth; and brother, Roy A. McWilliams, of New Stanton. Clyde was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, he was owner and operator of McWilliams Dairy Farm in Somerset, and he was a member of the Somerset Church of the Brethren, PA Farm Bureau, and the PA Holstein Association. He enjoyed bowling and tractor pulling. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the HAUGER-ZEIGLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Somerset, and one hour prior to the service, which will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ronald Barto officiating. Interment will be in Heiple Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit www.haugerzeigler.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
11:00 AM
Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home
494 West Main St
Somerset, PA 15501
814-445-5698
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved