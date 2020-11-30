Clyde Miller McWilliams Jr., 61, of Somerset, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Somerset Hospice House, after a battle with Parkinson's. Born Feb. 24, 1959, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Clyde M. and Dorothy (Miller) McWilliams Sr. He is survived by his wife, the former Charlene A. Binkey, to whom he was married 39 years; children; CPO Katie McWilliams, of Jacksonville, Fla., Shannon McWilliams and partner, Bobby Schmidt, of Oakland, Md., Jill McWilliams and partner, Zach Painter, of Hollsopple, and Sam McWilliams, of Somerset; grandchildren, McKenzie, Ryleigh and Elizabeth; and brother, Roy A. McWilliams, of New Stanton. Clyde was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, he was owner and operator of McWilliams Dairy Farm in Somerset, and he was a member of the Somerset Church of the Brethren, PA Farm Bureau, and the PA Holstein Association. He enjoyed bowling and tractor pulling. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the HAUGER-ZEIGLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Somerset, and one hour prior to the service, which will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ronald Barto officiating. Interment will be in Heiple Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit www.haugerzeigler.com
.