Clyde Michael Novak, 63, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 11, 1956, in Turtle Creek, a son of the late Clyde Novak. Mike was employed as a building superintendent for the Diocese of Greensburg at St. Agnes Church, in North Huntingdon, and was at a time employed as a skilled cabinet maker for Manor House Kitchens for 36 years. Mike was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin, and also the Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish, in Pittsburgh. He was an avid natural weight lifter and a longtime member of the Back Alley Gym, of Irwin, during the late 1970's through the 1980's. Mike was proven to be one of the strongest men in Westmoreland County. Mike was proud of the fact that he never used steroids. He was an exceptional handyman and has done countless favors for many friends and family over the years. He enjoyed biking, motorcycles, hiking and just spending time with his family. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Mary (Graham) Novak. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Ann (Filtz) Novak: a daughter, Nicole Novak; sisters, Chree Dollman and her husband, Jack, of Penn Hills, Cheryl Petrosko and her husband, Bill, of North Irwin, Deborah Novak, of Greensburg, Bonnie Novak and Connie Novak, both of Irwin; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Alex Novak, whom Mike mentored. A sung requiem Mass will be offered at noon Saturday in the Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish, 3250 California Ave., Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Redstone Hospice, especially nurse Renee, who made Mike feel warm and happy. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish, 3250 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or All But Furgotten, 70 Carpenter Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 14 to Dec. 26, 2019