Coletta N. Ammon


1942 - 12
Coletta N. Ammon Obituary
Coletta N. Ammon, 76, of Trafford, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, after a lengthy illness with cancer and diabetes. Coletta was born Dec. 21, 1942, in Turtle Creek, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Cecilia E. (Henkel) Ammon. Coletta was a member of St. Regis Church in Trafford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Dorothy Lee. Coletta is survived by her siblings, Donald J. Ammon (Josephine), of Trafford, Joan Towner (Jim), of Elmira, N.Y., Mary Jean Williams (George), of Penn Hills, Judy Ference (John), of Trafford, and Patty McCarrison (George), of Trafford; 16 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and –nephew; and cousins. The family would like to thank Allegheny Home Care Hospice for their excellent care of Coletta.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Regis Church, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trafford Public Library, P.O. Box 173, Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
