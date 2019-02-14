|
Colette J. Backus, 81, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. She was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Anusewicz. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by nine siblings. She is survived by a son, Gregory P. Backus, of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter, Pamela J. Cinti, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Tallin Cinti and Evan Cinti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation or service.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 14, 2019