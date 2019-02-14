Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Colette J. Backus


Colette J. Backus Obituary
Colette J. Backus, 81, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. She was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Anusewicz. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by nine siblings. She is survived by a son, Gregory P. Backus, of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter, Pamela J. Cinti, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Tallin Cinti and Evan Cinti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation or service.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 14, 2019
