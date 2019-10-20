|
Colleen L. Caruso, 64, of Trafford, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital after a long illness. She was the daughter of Mary Clougherty and the late Herbert Clougherty; beloved wife of the late Richard P. Caruso; loving mother of Angelo Caruso and Erica Caruso Youngerman, and son-in-law, Jason Youngerman; grandmother of Jake Richard Youngerman; and sister of Christine (Dan) Connolly, Daniel (Barbara) Clougherty and John (Kim) Clougherty. Colleen graduated from Norwin High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. She retired after 25 years from Center for Rehab Services.
No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2019