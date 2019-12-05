|
|
Colleen (Harkcom) Wilson, of North Huntingdon Township, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, and at the time of her death was a resident of Walden's View Personal Care, Irwin. Colleen was born March 17, 1937, in Somerset, a daughter of Dorse Harkcom and Rosalind (Walker) Harkcom. Colleen attended the Somerset Area Schools and graduated from Somerset High School in the class of 1955. Colleen had various places of employment during her lifetime, and last worked at Thrift Drug Store, where she was employed for approximately 18 years. Colleen married Lawrence M. Wilson Dec. 27, 1966, in Bentleyville, Pa., who passed away March 27, 2019. Colleen and her late husband were active members of Christian Life Church, in Trafford. Colleen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws. During her last illness, Colleen was assisted by members of her congregation, her pastors and was helped in every sense of the word by her good friend, Cheryl Sturm.
Arrangements are under the supervision of JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, and at the request of the deceased, all services are private.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019