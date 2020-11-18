1/1
Colomba Sellitto
1923 - 2020-11-16
Colomba "Bina" Sellitto, 97, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Hempfield Manor. She was born July 23, 1923, in Serra Pratola, Italy, a daughter of the late Angelo and Natalina (Capone) Stile. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a seamstress for Gillespie Department Store for 20 years. Colomba was a member of Ascension Church of Jeannette and their Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francesco "Ciccio" Sellitto; her brother, Raffaele Stile; and her sisters, Philomena Capone, Amelia Musto and Grace Velez. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Larry Sellitto and his wife, Karen, of Irwin, and Francis Sellitto and his wife, Vicki, of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Lorenzo Sellitto and his wife, Kellie and Anthony Sellitto and his fiancee, Allison; her great-grandson, Brody Sellitto; her brother, Joseph Stile; her sister, Rosa Accomando; her sisters-in-law, Consolata Miele, Edda Bavaro (Corrado) and Zelinda Stile; numerous nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Philomena Paulisick and Gladys "Zecky" Neiderhiser. The family would like to thank the staff at Hempfield Manor for the compassionate care that their mother received. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Ascension Church. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
November 17, 2020
We extend our Deepest Sympathy to all of you. May The Good Lord hold all of you in the Palm of His Hand at this time. God’s Blessings!
Curtis & Karen Antoniak
