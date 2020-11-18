Colomba "Bina" Sellitto, 97, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Hempfield Manor. She was born July 23, 1923, in Serra Pratola, Italy, a daughter of the late Angelo and Natalina (Capone) Stile. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a seamstress for Gillespie Department Store for 20 years. Colomba was a member of Ascension Church of Jeannette and their Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francesco "Ciccio" Sellitto; her brother, Raffaele Stile; and her sisters, Philomena Capone, Amelia Musto and Grace Velez. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Larry Sellitto and his wife, Karen, of Irwin, and Francis Sellitto and his wife, Vicki, of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Lorenzo Sellitto and his wife, Kellie and Anthony Sellitto and his fiancee, Allison; her great-grandson, Brody Sellitto; her brother, Joseph Stile; her sister, Rosa Accomando; her sisters-in-law, Consolata Miele, Edda Bavaro (Corrado) and Zelinda Stile; numerous nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Philomena Paulisick and Gladys "Zecky" Neiderhiser. The family would like to thank the staff at Hempfield Manor for the compassionate care that their mother received. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Ascension Church. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.