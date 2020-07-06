Congetta M. "Dolly" "Connie" Palarino, of East Pittsburgh, a resident of LGAR in Turtle Creek during the past five years, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. Dolly was the oldest child of John and Theresa (Visco) Palarino. Dolly is survived by her brother, John "Sonny" (Jean) Palarino; and her sisters, Angie (Joe) Spadaro, of Chalfant, and Grace (David) Busha, of North Huntingdon. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary "Honey" (Tom) Parente, Helen (late Greg) Prosdicimo, Nancy (late Don) Rutter and Annette (late Lloyd) Mullin. Dolly is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Dolly began her work career at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh, laboring in the manufacturing of helmets for the military during World War II. After the war, she was employed as a sales associate for G.C. Murphy in East Pittsburgh until the store closed. She was a longtime member of the former St. William Church and Holy Cross Parish. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with family and playing bingo. Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Dolly will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store