Connie Deeds Baptiste, 79, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home. She was born April 27, 1940, in Ligonier, and was the proud daughter of the late Joseph and Mae Ola (Wadsworth) Deeds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Albert Baptiste; and a brother, Timothy Deeds. Her life revolved around her family and her church, where she was a very active member of Zion United Methodist Church, Ligonier. Prior to retirement, Connie owned and operated her own beauty shop in Greensburg for 25 years. Connie is survived by her three sisters, Peggy Miller and her husband, Carl, of Greensburg, Lois Jean Harkcom and her husband, Robert, of Ligonier, and Jodi Michaels and her husband, Patrick of Ligonier; and a sister-in-law, Dee Deeds, of Grove City; nine nieces and nephews, whom she was very proud of, Kevin, Chris and Eric Miller, Tyler Deeds, Jason and Scott Harkcom, and Sarah, Anne and Colin Michaels. She had too many close family and friends to mention, but everyone was special to her.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Zion United Methodist Church, 149 Zion Church Road, Ligonier, PA 15658, with the Rev. Christine Doren officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church or to the Bethlen Home Hospice.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019