Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
149 Zion Church Road,
Ligonier, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Baptiste
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Baptiste


1940 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Baptiste Obituary
Connie Deeds Baptiste, 79, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home. She was born April 27, 1940, in Ligonier, and was the proud daughter of the late Joseph and Mae Ola (Wadsworth) Deeds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Albert Baptiste; and a brother, Timothy Deeds. Her life revolved around her family and her church, where she was a very active member of Zion United Methodist Church, Ligonier. Prior to retirement, Connie owned and operated her own beauty shop in Greensburg for 25 years. Connie is survived by her three sisters, Peggy Miller and her husband, Carl, of Greensburg, Lois Jean Harkcom and her husband, Robert, of Ligonier, and Jodi Michaels and her husband, Patrick of Ligonier; and a sister-in-law, Dee Deeds, of Grove City; nine nieces and nephews, whom she was very proud of, Kevin, Chris and Eric Miller, Tyler Deeds, Jason and Scott Harkcom, and Sarah, Anne and Colin Michaels. She had too many close family and friends to mention, but everyone was special to her.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Zion United Methodist Church, 149 Zion Church Road, Ligonier, PA 15658, with the Rev. Christine Doren officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church or to the Bethlen Home Hospice.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -