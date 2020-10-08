Connie D. (McIntosh) Cowell, 71, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Fort Bragg, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Dorothy (Mitchell) Lovell. Prior to retiring, Connie was a manager at the former Norwin Athletic Club/Blazers in North Huntingdon, and she was also employed as a cashier at Rite Aid in White Oak. Connie was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church of North Huntingdon. Surviving are her husband, Daniel Cowell; a daughter, Dawn Krevokuch and her husband James, of North Huntingdon; and two grandchildren, Shelby and Tanner Krevokuch. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
. All CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required.