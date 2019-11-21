|
|
Connie E. Truscott, 79, of Delmont, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, with her family by her side. She was born April 10, 1940, in South Fork, Pa. Connie was an active member of Delmont Presbyterian Church, serving the church in many capacities over the years. She volunteered at the Delmont Salvation Army, and was involved with a local Greensburg Parkinson's support group, TOPS, and serving meals for Delmont Lions' Club. Connie was known as the deli lady from her years of working at Fatur's. She loved doing ceramics and left many pieces as a legacy. Connie's family was her greatest joy, and she will be missed by her beloved husband of 57 years, Art W. Truscott; three sons, Kevin Truscott, of Delmont, Brian (wife Kay) Truscott, of Delmont, and Eric (wife Judy) Truscott, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Kameron, Jordan (wife Tara), Claire and Emma Truscott; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Robin Watts. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Anderko, and her beloved puppy, Bo.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov, 23, 2019, in Delmont Presbyterian Church, 101 Church St., Delmont, with the Rev. Caroline A. Vickery and the Rev. Donna Havrisko, officiating. Everyone please meet at church Saturday. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delmont Presbyterian Church or to The Salvation Army, 9 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019