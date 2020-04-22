Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Colborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie F. Colborn


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie F. Colborn Obituary
Connie F. (Castleberry) Colborn, 78, of Jeannette, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Feb. 20, 1942, in Provo, Utah, a daughter of the late Arnold Elmo and Zina Mower Castleberry. Connie was a devoted and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Greensburg and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, friends and church community. She really enjoyed cooking special meals for her family when she visited them. Connie especially enjoyed the cruises and multiple trips to Disney World that she and Richard took with their family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Arnold, Steven and Randy Castleberry. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Richard Colborn; three children, Kimberly Moyle (Matt), of Granby, Colo., Gregory Colborn, of Raymore, Mo., and Cheryl Armstrong (Sam), of Springville, Utah; six grandchildren, Madelynne, Bridger, Isabella and EmmaLeigh Colborn and Braxton and Noah Armstrong; two brothers, Richard Castleberry (Julia), of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Phillip Castleberry (Linda), of Hernando, Fla.; sister, Georgeanna, of Raymore, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services will be private. A public service will be celebrated at a later date. Connie's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now