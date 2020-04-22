|
Connie F. (Castleberry) Colborn, 78, of Jeannette, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Feb. 20, 1942, in Provo, Utah, a daughter of the late Arnold Elmo and Zina Mower Castleberry. Connie was a devoted and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Greensburg and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, friends and church community. She really enjoyed cooking special meals for her family when she visited them. Connie especially enjoyed the cruises and multiple trips to Disney World that she and Richard took with their family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Arnold, Steven and Randy Castleberry. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Richard Colborn; three children, Kimberly Moyle (Matt), of Granby, Colo., Gregory Colborn, of Raymore, Mo., and Cheryl Armstrong (Sam), of Springville, Utah; six grandchildren, Madelynne, Bridger, Isabella and EmmaLeigh Colborn and Braxton and Noah Armstrong; two brothers, Richard Castleberry (Julia), of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Phillip Castleberry (Linda), of Hernando, Fla.; sister, Georgeanna, of Raymore, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services will be private. A public service will be celebrated at a later date. Connie's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.