Connie Idella Hollobaugh Bopp, 70, of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her son's home in Smethport, Pa. She was born Saturday, Aug. 27, 1949, in Ford City, the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Cousins Hollobaugh. Before her retirement, Connie was a CAN at Wesleyan Manor, now Kittanning Care in Kittanning. She enjoyed playing Uno, crocheting and knitting. Connie had a very compassionate and giving heart and was very involved in her church. She is survived by her sons, Michael Hollobaugh and his wife, Ashley, of Smethport, Pa., and Robert Hollobaugh and his wife, Misty, of Timblin, Pa.; a daughter, Tammy Hand, of Texas; and her stepchildren, Thomas R. Bopp Jr., of Albion, Pa., Christopher Bopp and his wife, Mary Jo. of Pittsburgh, Robin King, of Lower Burrell, and Keith Bopp and his wife, Grace Beth, of Apollo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Walter Brumbaugh and his wife, Tammy, of Franklin, N.H. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Bopp Sr.; her sister, Melissa Sue Brumbaugh; and her stepfather, Wallace E. Rumbaugh. Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2020, in the funeral home, with Pastor Tom officiating. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the PA State Dept. of Health, a MASK IS REQUIRED AT VIEWING. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.