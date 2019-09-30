|
Connie L. (Russell) Paglio, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Excela-Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. Mrs. Paglio was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Joseph Russell and Mary Carlton Russell Crossland. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Connie was a 1959 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. She enjoyed listening to the oldies, hosting Friday night parties at her home, and always looked forward to having lunch with her classmates and friends. Connie was a loving mother, devoted friend and a gracious host. She is survived by her loving and devoted son, Joseph A. Paglio Jr. of Salisbury, N.C. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah Jane Minick, of Mt. Pleasant; and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. "Punch" Paglio in 2010; and by her brothers and sisters, Joseph Russell, William and James Crossland, infant brother, Dicky Russell, Nancy Sucanic and Donna Jean Russell.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by her funeral Mass in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019