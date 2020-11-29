1/1
Connie L. Smeltzer
1957 - 2020
Connie L. Smeltzer, 63, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 25, 1957, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Carl R. and Martha L. (Davis) Wineland. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Charlie Brothers, Supervalu. She was a member of the Westmoreland Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered for Toys for Tots. Connie made hats for babies at Westmoreland Hospital, and also made and delivered Christmas ornaments for local nursing homes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Wineland. She is survived by her husband, Bob Smeltzer; son, James Smeltzer, of Greensburg; daughter, Ashley Dittsworth and husband, Brandon, of Irwin; sister, Karen S. Speicher, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Speicher, of Youngwood; several nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Farah. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. David L. Greer officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
