Connie M. Culp


1933 - 04
Connie M. Culp Obituary
Connie M. Culp, 86, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home. She was born April 16, 1933, in Santa Fe, N.M., daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Archuleta. Connie was a very active member of First Christian Church, in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Mares and Bea Archuleta; brother, Rudy Archuleta; and half sister, Marta Archuleta. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Charles "Chuck" Culp; daughter, Deborah Culp, of Arlington, Va.; son, Kenneth Culp, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor John Owen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 11 to July 12, 2019
