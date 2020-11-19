Connie (Orlando) Sankovich, 78, of Vanderbilt, died peacefully at Uniontown Hospital, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by loving family. She was the wife of Thomas Sankovich, with whom she resided prior to her recent hospitalization. They were married Nov. 13, 1965, in Winchester, VA., and shared 55 years of marriage together. Connie was born April 29, 1942, the daughter of the late Frank and Lucille (Serenko) Orlando, of Vanderbilt. In addition to her husband, Thomas, Connie is survived by her son, Thomas (Kandra Rogerson), and grandsons, Travis and Tyler Sankovich, of Uniontown, and Brian (Jennifer Cruse) and grandson, Chase Sankovich, of Vanderbilt. Also surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Larry Shields, of Shillington, PA., and sisters and brothers-in-law, Amy and Robert Misick and Marianne and Tim Gorske, of Hudson, Fla. Connie was predeceased by her brother-in-law, James (Nancy) Sankovich, also of Hudson, Fla., and in-laws, Anthony and Amelia Sankovich, of Uniontown. Connie leaves behind her many Orlando and Sankovich cousins, nieces and nephews with whom she shared many happy friendships and family celebrations. Connie graduated from Connellsville Area Senior High School in 1960. She went on to study as a medical secretary in Hagerstown, Md., and eventually worked at the Uniontown Hospital for several years. After raising her children, Connie worked for many years as a sales consultant with Pat's Bridal Boutique, in Connellsville. Connie's fun loving and upbeat personality was indicative of the ways she lived her life and was what attracted the many longtime friends she made through the years in both her work and personal life. It is Connie's request there be no viewing and interment be held in a private family ceremony. A Requiem Mass for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Nov. 20, 2020, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Dunbar, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Connie's memory to Connellsville Area Community Ministries, PO Box 777, Connellsville, PA 15425. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com
.