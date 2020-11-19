1/1
Connie Sankovich
1942 - 2020-11-14
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie (Orlando) Sankovich, 78, of Vanderbilt, died peacefully at Uniontown Hospital, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by loving family. She was the wife of Thomas Sankovich, with whom she resided prior to her recent hospitalization. They were married Nov. 13, 1965, in Winchester, VA., and shared 55 years of marriage together. Connie was born April 29, 1942, the daughter of the late Frank and Lucille (Serenko) Orlando, of Vanderbilt. In addition to her husband, Thomas, Connie is survived by her son, Thomas (Kandra Rogerson), and grandsons, Travis and Tyler Sankovich, of Uniontown, and Brian (Jennifer Cruse) and grandson, Chase Sankovich, of Vanderbilt. Also surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Larry Shields, of Shillington, PA., and sisters and brothers-in-law, Amy and Robert Misick and Marianne and Tim Gorske, of Hudson, Fla. Connie was predeceased by her brother-in-law, James (Nancy) Sankovich, also of Hudson, Fla., and in-laws, Anthony and Amelia Sankovich, of Uniontown. Connie leaves behind her many Orlando and Sankovich cousins, nieces and nephews with whom she shared many happy friendships and family celebrations. Connie graduated from Connellsville Area Senior High School in 1960. She went on to study as a medical secretary in Hagerstown, Md., and eventually worked at the Uniontown Hospital for several years. After raising her children, Connie worked for many years as a sales consultant with Pat's Bridal Boutique, in Connellsville. Connie's fun loving and upbeat personality was indicative of the ways she lived her life and was what attracted the many longtime friends she made through the years in both her work and personal life. It is Connie's request there be no viewing and interment be held in a private family ceremony. A Requiem Mass for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Nov. 20, 2020, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Dunbar, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Connie's memory to Connellsville Area Community Ministries, PO Box 777, Connellsville, PA 15425. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Requiem Mass
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vito C Martucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved