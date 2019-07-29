Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
8:30 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florian Church, United
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad Lazor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrad T. Lazor


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Conrad T. Lazor Obituary
Conrad T. Lazor, 78, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 14, 1941, in United, he was a son of the late Stephen R. Lazor and Clara M. (Chinchock) Lazor. Conrad was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe and grew up serving as an altar boy at St. Florian Church in United, which his grandparents helped establish. He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School and earned his B.S. in education from California University of Pennsylvania. A big supporter of Villanova's basketball program, he considered himself their "No. 1 Fan." As founder and longtime owner and operator of Lazor Furniture in Latrobe, he became the CEP or "Chief Executive Pappy" in his later years as the next generation stepped in to assist him. For many years, he served as a member of the Board of Education for the Greater Latrobe School District. Currently, he was serving as the vice president of the school board and at one time served as president of the board. Conrad lived for his family and his community and worked diligently to show his love and ensure the success of both. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie J. (Payne) Lazor. Conrad is survived by one son, Shawn C. Lazor and his wife, Cindy, of Latrobe; one daughter, Nikole A. Lazor, of Latrobe; two brothers, Robert R. Lazor and his wife, Margie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Regis B. Lazor, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Copley Fry, Cooper Fry, Layne Lazor, Hayden Lazor, and Sheldon Lazor; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A vigil service will be conducted at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Florian Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Florian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the GLSD Art Conservation Trust, c/o Greater Latrobe Senior High School, 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conrad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now