Conrad T. Lazor, 78, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 14, 1941, in United, he was a son of the late Stephen R. Lazor and Clara M. (Chinchock) Lazor. Conrad was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe and grew up serving as an altar boy at St. Florian Church in United, which his grandparents helped establish. He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School and earned his B.S. in education from California University of Pennsylvania. A big supporter of Villanova's basketball program, he considered himself their "No. 1 Fan." As founder and longtime owner and operator of Lazor Furniture in Latrobe, he became the CEP or "Chief Executive Pappy" in his later years as the next generation stepped in to assist him. For many years, he served as a member of the Board of Education for the Greater Latrobe School District. Currently, he was serving as the vice president of the school board and at one time served as president of the board. Conrad lived for his family and his community and worked diligently to show his love and ensure the success of both. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie J. (Payne) Lazor. Conrad is survived by one son, Shawn C. Lazor and his wife, Cindy, of Latrobe; one daughter, Nikole A. Lazor, of Latrobe; two brothers, Robert R. Lazor and his wife, Margie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Regis B. Lazor, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Copley Fry, Cooper Fry, Layne Lazor, Hayden Lazor, and Sheldon Lazor; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A vigil service will be conducted at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Florian Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Florian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the GLSD Art Conservation Trust, c/o Greater Latrobe Senior High School, 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 29 to July 30, 2019