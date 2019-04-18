Constance A. "Connie" (Brucker) Vaskov, 65, of Murrysville, formerly of Forest Hills, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Eugene Vaskov for 43 years; loving mother of Victoria "Tia" (Thomas) Sheridan, of Morristown, N.J., and Father Nicholas Vaskov, of Pittsburgh; cherished grandmother of Thomas Cormac Sheridan and Anna Jean Sheridan. sister of Andrew (Lynn) Brucker, Michael (Beth) Brucker, Donald (Ginger) Brucker, Caron (Jeff) Wolfe and the late Cynthia Brucker; sister-in-law of John (Suzan) Vaskov and Steve (Vinita) Vaskov; Connie is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Drew and Jean Brucker. Connie was a 1970 graduate of Churchill High School and a 1974 graduate of Edinboro University with a bachelor's degree in art education. She shared her gifts as a teacher and artist with students at St. Maurice Grade School in Forest Hills from 1974-1984, St. James Grade School in Wilkinsburg from 1984-1993 and Penn Trafford High School, where she taught ceramics from 1993 until her retirement in 2015. Connie was also active as a volunteer in music ministry and art and environment ministry at St. Maurice, St. James and Our Lady of Joy parishes. She expressed her many artistic talents as a singer, painter, calligrapher, potter and iconographer. Connie had a way of making everything she touched more beautiful.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in St. James Church, Wilkinsburg, with Bishop David Zubik as presider, and Father Nick as celebrant. Connie will be entombed privately in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org), or Sisters Place, 418 Mitchell Ave., Clairton, PA 15025 (www.sistersplace.org). Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary