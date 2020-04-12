|
Constance G. "Connie" Juricich, 86, of North Versailles, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William and Grace Gill; beloved wife of Joseph Juricich Jr.; loving mother of Barb (Jim) Romanovich and Hiram S. "Butch" (Karen) Wilson; stepmother of Karen Elko, Joey P. Juricich, Michael Juricich, Pamela McGinnis and the late Jeffrey Juricich; sister of John (Helene) Wagner, Pat Wagner and Mike Wagner; and dear aunt of Jeannie Lane, Debby Casey and Lori Vandervliet. Constance is also survived by three great-nephews and one great-niece. In light of the health concerns, all visitations and services will be private. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.