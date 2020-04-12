Home

POWERED BY

Services
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Juricich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance G. Juricich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance G. Juricich Obituary
Constance G. "Connie" Juricich, 86, of North Versailles, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William and Grace Gill; beloved wife of Joseph Juricich Jr.; loving mother of Barb (Jim) Romanovich and Hiram S. "Butch" (Karen) Wilson; stepmother of Karen Elko, Joey P. Juricich, Michael Juricich, Pamela McGinnis and the late Jeffrey Juricich; sister of John (Helene) Wagner, Pat Wagner and Mike Wagner; and dear aunt of Jeannie Lane, Debby Casey and Lori Vandervliet. Constance is also survived by three great-nephews and one great-niece. In light of the health concerns, all visitations and services will be private. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -