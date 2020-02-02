|
Constance J. "Connie" Altomare, 80, of Murrysville, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side. Connie was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Monessen, to the late Gus and Ann Arcuri. She graduated from California University, earning a degree in secondary education with minors in English and biology. In 1961, she married her high-school sweetheart, Sal. For several years Connie worked as a permanent substitute teacher in the Plum Borough School District. As a true servant of God, Connie and her husband were founding parishioners of Our Lady of Joy Parish. For many years, Connie served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and member of the parish finance council and was prior president of the Ladies Guild and prior member of the YMCA board. She was an avid reader, loved playing Scrabble with her mother and Word Chums with her family and friends, and could finish a New York Times crossword puzzle. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years and caregiver, Salvi; her two daughters and their husbands, Lori and Mario Marinelli and Lisa and Michael Pollice; her grandchildren, Giavonna and Ryan Seaton and Marco Marinelli; her sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Tom Zimmaro, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Antoinette and Anthony Reda; plus several other close family members and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Connie^^s pride and joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. And after the birth of her granddaughter, Gia, Connie always had one dying wish before she was called home by God, to see Gia get married and dance at her wedding. Her wish was fulfilled in July 2019 when she danced with her grandson as everyone cheered her on, "Go Nana, Go, Nana!" Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery