Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Irwin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Yeager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance L. Yeager


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance L. Yeager Obituary
Constance L. (Greenwalt) Yeager, 78, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born July 12, 1941, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Herman and Edna Greenwalt. She worked as an optician for more than 40 years at a number of places, including Family Eye Care in North Huntingdon, before retiring. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Keith Mohsinger; and sister, Myrna Jeffcoat. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas M. Yeager; daughters, Karen Mohsinger, of Edgewater, Md., and Bethany (David) Stauffer, of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Alyssa (fiance Lonzelle), Drew, Jake, Coleman and Luke; and brother, William (Patricia) Greenwalt, of Irwin.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends at www.thinkoutsidethecage.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfunerlservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now