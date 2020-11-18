Constance M. (Naponic) Orell, 82, of Beaver Falls, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. She was born Aug. 18, 1938, in Export, a daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine Ann (Trebets) Naponic. She was a member of the St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. She was a very active member of the member of the Bata Sigma Phi Sororities. Constance was very artistic and loved arts and crafts. She was a member of the Westmoreland Art Club; the Tole and Decorative Painters Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Orell: a sister, Carol Geiger and a brother, Anthony Naponic. Surviving are a son, Nicholas Charles Orell and his wife, Sherry, of Industry; a granddaughter, Carolyn Marie Orell, of Beaver Falls; sisters, Phyllis Miller and her husband, Paul, of Ruffsdale, Mary Ann Hoyak and her husband, Steve, of Irwin, and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a closing prayer will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to CEF of Beaver County (Child Evangelism Fellowship), 555 Maxine Drive, Braver Falls, PA 15010, www.beavercountycef.com
. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.