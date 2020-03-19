|
|
Cora J. Brown Sanders, 75, of Greensburg, died Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born July 31, 1944, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt and Mary E. Brown Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marva J. Wentzel, and a brother, Theodore F. "Butch" Lewis. Cora loved to play bingo. She is survived by a daughter, Travia Hall, of Jeannette; a son, Damon Sanders, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Derrick L. Hall Jr., Jordan L. Hall, Kareem L. Hall, Brandon Giron, Darcel Clayborn, Damon Sanders Jr., and Desmond Sanders; a great-grandson, Jayden L. Hall; brothers, Richard C. (Lawanna) Lewis, of Florida, and Carl J. (Beverly) Lewis, of Greensburg; sisters, Beverly A. Lewis, of Greensburg, and Renee M. (Michael) Ianni, of Greensburg; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in First Antioch Baptist Church, 726 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Should friends desire, donations may be made to Barnhart Funeral Home, 105 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.