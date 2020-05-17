Cora L. (Riehl) Clarke, 93, of Hempfield Township, formerly of Jeannette, went home to be with the Lord when he called her to be with Him and her loved ones on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Hempfield Township. Cora was born April 23, 1927, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late Patsy and Florence (Casario) Riehl. Cora retired from the City of Jeannette as a clerk, and after retirement she became a caregiver and lovingly watched her grandchildren. Cora was always known for her beautiful voice and devotion to her daughter and her grandchildren. If Cora met you and knew you, she kept you in her prayers. Cora was preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. Martin R. Roberts, MIA Korean War; her second husband, Robert F. Clarke; and her siblings, John (at birth), Jim and Michael Riehl and Diane Glass. Cora is survived by her daughter, Karen Corsello and her husband, Chris, of Fort Allen; her grandchildren, Jordan, Justin and Matthew Higgs; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and other family members. A private family visitation and service will be held. Interment will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.