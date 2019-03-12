Home

Cora V. DeForrest


Cora Viola DeForrest, 91, of Youngwood, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019. Cora was born Feb. 24, 1928, in Somerset, the daughter of the late John and Myrtle (Barron) Niehenke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, James. Surviving are her two daughters, Nancy (Jack) Wolfe, of Youngwood, and Sandy (Dan) Kremer, of Greensburg; her two grandchildren, granddaughter, Michele (Dean) Hawk, of Youngwood, and grandson, Dan (Christy) Kremer, of Greensburg; and two great-grandchildren, Ashley (Bruce) Fronk and Jake Kremer. Cora retired from the former Young's Red and White store of Youngwood. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their kindness and care for their mother.
Services are private. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 12, 2019
