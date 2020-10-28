Corey L. Snyder, 51, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, in Pittsburgh. A son of the late Jerry A. Snyder and Patricia G. (Platt) Snyder, of Allegheny Township, he was born Dec. 11, 1968, in Natrona Heights. Corey was a 1987 graduate of Kiski Area high School. He had worked as the manager of the Bonfire Restaurant, in Allegheny Township. He also had owned the former Big Boys Beer, in Allegheny Township. Corey was a member of the Allegheny Township Presbyterian Church, the Pittsburgh Syria Shriners and the Free and Accepted Masons of Lower Burrell. In addition to his mother, survivors include a brother, Jay A. Snyder (Tracy), of Allegheny Township; uncle David and aunt Marsha Scopel, of Cadogan; and aunt Janice Platt, of Mercer. There will be a private family visitation and funeral service held at the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment will follow at Brookland Cemetery in Allegheny Township. Condolences to the Snyder family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
