Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Corey Barkhamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corey S. Barkhamer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Corey S. Barkhamer Obituary
Corey Stephen Barkhamer, 26, formerly of Delmont, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Antonio Schillero Sr. He is survived by his mother, Amber M. Barkhamer; his brothers, Dan Barkhamer and Antonio Schillero Jr.; and his sister, Tiffany Marie Barkhamer. Corey served in the Army from 2011-2014. He was medically discharged. He enjoyed the outdoors and was musically talented and loved playing the guitar.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Jeannette Alliance Church, 437 Guy St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Pastor Dave Gilmore will officiate.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.