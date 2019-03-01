|
Corey Stephen Barkhamer, 26, formerly of Delmont, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Antonio Schillero Sr. He is survived by his mother, Amber M. Barkhamer; his brothers, Dan Barkhamer and Antonio Schillero Jr.; and his sister, Tiffany Marie Barkhamer. Corey served in the Army from 2011-2014. He was medically discharged. He enjoyed the outdoors and was musically talented and loved playing the guitar.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Jeannette Alliance Church, 437 Guy St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Pastor Dave Gilmore will officiate.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 1, 2019