1/1
Corinne F. Nebraska
1935 - 2020
Corinne Frances (Lesko) Nebraska, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in UPMC-Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mrs. Nebraska was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Carpentertown, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Ketch Lesko. Corinne had been employed by Seton Hill College and by the former Troutman's Department Store in Greensburg. She is survived by her loving family: her daughters, Marlene Ann Nebraska and Janet Lynn Nebraska; her grandchildren, Tiffany Ann Nebraska Herold, Ronald Wayne Sherrick Jr., Christopher Michael Sherrick and David Scott Nebraska; and by her great-grandchildren, Aailayah, Leeana and Malorie. Corrine is also survived by her sister and brother, Rose Marie Pisula and Joseph "Sonny" Lesko Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, Thomas J. "Frankie" Nebraska; and her brothers and sisters, Gerald Lesko, Rita Marie Lesko, Shirley Patik and Barbara Dombrosky. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Corinne's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 740 Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant. (Everyone please meet at the church.) Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2020.
