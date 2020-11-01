Corrine Louise Gilbert, 95, of Greensburg, formerly of Blairsville, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born Sept. 9, 1925, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Wilson T. and Anna Gilbert. Corrine had worked at Sabin China and then at sewing factories in Blairsville and the state of California. She was very talented making crafts and crocheting. She made many beautiful things that her family will cherish for years to come. She is survived by one sister, Carol (Terry) Newell, of North Huntingdon; numerous nieces and one nephew; several great-nieces, great-nephews and her dog, Precious. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jane Fuehrer and Gloria Gilbert, and a brother, Wilson Gilbert. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be held at Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon, at a later date. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Westmoreland Manor and Heartland Hospice for their support and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, or St Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made at www.GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com
.