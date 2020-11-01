1/1
Corrine L. Gilbert
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corrine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corrine Louise Gilbert, 95, of Greensburg, formerly of Blairsville, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born Sept. 9, 1925, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Wilson T. and Anna Gilbert. Corrine had worked at Sabin China and then at sewing factories in Blairsville and the state of California. She was very talented making crafts and crocheting. She made many beautiful things that her family will cherish for years to come. She is survived by one sister, Carol (Terry) Newell, of North Huntingdon; numerous nieces and one nephew; several great-nieces, great-nephews and her dog, Precious. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jane Fuehrer and Gloria Gilbert, and a brother, Wilson Gilbert. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be held at Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon, at a later date. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Westmoreland Manor and Heartland Hospice for their support and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, or St Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made at www.GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to you Aunt Carol and family. Aunt Corrine was such a lovely person. I'm so blessed for the time I spent with her. Sending healing and comforting thoughts your way during this difficult time.
Love you,
Linda and Tom McIntire
Linda Mc Intire
Family
October 30, 2020
Thank you for allowing us the honor of caring for Corrine. The loss of a loved one is never easy, but know our care remains here for you and your family through your grief. We hope we can offer comfort and strength during this difficult time of loss. With heartfelt sympathy, Your Heartland Hospice Team.
Your Heartland Hospice Team
October 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy Carol. You certainly were a wonderful sister to Corrine. You and Terry were always there for her. May she rest in peace.
Dora Mae Barker
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved