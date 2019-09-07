Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Courtney Speirs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtney M. Speirs


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Courtney M. Speirs Obituary
Courtney Marie Speirs, 28, of Export, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was born Sept. 2, 1991, in Clearwater, Fla. She is survived by her daughter, Rylee Elizabeth McCarney; her mother, Kim (Speirs) Merkt, of Avonmore; a brother, Michael Merkt, of Great Falls, Mont.; and her grandmothers, Kathleen Speirs and Thelma Taylor, both of Export. Courtney was preceded in death by her father, Dean Taylor, and her grandfathers, Robert Speirs and Eugene Taylor.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, with a funeral service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. David B. Carver officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the trust account for Rylee McCarney in care of PNC Bank. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Courtney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now