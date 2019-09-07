|
Courtney Marie Speirs, 28, of Export, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was born Sept. 2, 1991, in Clearwater, Fla. She is survived by her daughter, Rylee Elizabeth McCarney; her mother, Kim (Speirs) Merkt, of Avonmore; a brother, Michael Merkt, of Great Falls, Mont.; and her grandmothers, Kathleen Speirs and Thelma Taylor, both of Export. Courtney was preceded in death by her father, Dean Taylor, and her grandfathers, Robert Speirs and Eugene Taylor.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, with a funeral service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. David B. Carver officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the trust account for Rylee McCarney in care of PNC Bank. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 7, 2019