Craig A. Szmyd, 56, of Penn Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 23, 1962, in Jeannette, to Marian (Crescenzo) Szmyd and the late Stanley J. Szmyd. Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy (Cross) Szmyd; loving daughters, Carly (Eric) Likar and Cassie Szmyd; granddaughter, Lucy Mae Likar; and many loving family members and friends. Craig worked for ATI Allegheny Ludlum for 25 years as a mechanical engineer. In his free time, he loved woodworking, riding his Harley with his wife, spending time outdoors, and most importantly the time he spent with his family and his new baby granddaughter.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 20, 2019