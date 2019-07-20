Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Szmyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig A. Szmyd


1962 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig A. Szmyd Obituary
Craig A. Szmyd, 56, of Penn Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 23, 1962, in Jeannette, to Marian (Crescenzo) Szmyd and the late Stanley J. Szmyd. Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy (Cross) Szmyd; loving daughters, Carly (Eric) Likar and Cassie Szmyd; granddaughter, Lucy Mae Likar; and many loving family members and friends. Craig worked for ATI Allegheny Ludlum for 25 years as a mechanical engineer. In his free time, he loved woodworking, riding his Harley with his wife, spending time outdoors, and most importantly the time he spent with his family and his new baby granddaughter.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now