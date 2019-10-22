|
|
Crawford Estol Wilson Sr., 87, of Armbrust, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Born June 1, 1932, he was the son of the late William Emby and Sybil Spradlin Wilson. Estol was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Greensburg. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for Pirello Transport. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Ruth (Stearns) Wilson; son, Crawford Estol Wilson Jr.; daughter, Debbie Jean Kelly; granddaughter, Jessica Hough; and two sisters, Frances Crabtree and Shirley Wilson. Estol is survived by children Karen Stoner, Carl Wilson, both of Armbrust, Eddie (Sandy) Wilson, of Youngwood, and Wayne (Jackie) Wilson, of Pine Knot, Ky.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, with additional visitation from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, at which time his service will begin in the funeral home with Pastor David L. Greer officiating. He will be laid to rest privately in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Military rites will be accorded by Armbrust Veterans Association in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2019