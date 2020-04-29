|
Crysta (Eutsey) Hixson, 38, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 4, 1981, in Mt. Pleasant, to Blaine Eutsey and Toni (Spinella) Eutsey. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Blairsville. Crysta was an advocate for organ donation. She loved going to the beach every year and being with her family. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Robert F. Hixson, of Blairsville; daughter, Alyssa Hixson; brothers, Brett Eutsey and wife, Samantha, of Latrobe, and Devin Eutsey, of Pittsburgh; nephews, Brett and Dominic Eutsey and Gavin and Owen Hixson; aunt, Nanci Spinella, of Greensburg; and uncle, Thomas Spinella, of Chicago, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine Eutsey and Toni (Spinella) Eutsey. Due to the circumstances of the world today, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.