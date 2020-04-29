Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Helm Funeral Home
25 West Market St
Blairsville, PA 15717
(724) 459-7611
Resources
More Obituaries for Crysta Hixson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crysta Hixson


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crysta Hixson Obituary
Crysta (Eutsey) Hixson, 38, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 4, 1981, in Mt. Pleasant, to Blaine Eutsey and Toni (Spinella) Eutsey. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Blairsville. Crysta was an advocate for organ donation. She loved going to the beach every year and being with her family. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Robert F. Hixson, of Blairsville; daughter, Alyssa Hixson; brothers, Brett Eutsey and wife, Samantha, of Latrobe, and Devin Eutsey, of Pittsburgh; nephews, Brett and Dominic Eutsey and Gavin and Owen Hixson; aunt, Nanci Spinella, of Greensburg; and uncle, Thomas Spinella, of Chicago, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine Eutsey and Toni (Spinella) Eutsey. Due to the circumstances of the world today, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crysta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -