Curtis "Curt" Dwight Elliott Sr., 74, of Jeannette, died from a sudden illness Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 17, 1944, in Hannastown, Pa., the son of the late Russell D. and Mary Elva (Hite) Elliott. He retired as Public Works foreman for the City of Jeannette in 2007. Curt was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and past commander of the Jeannette VFW Post 8240. He was a member of the Jeannette American Legion and the Combined Veterans Honor Guard. He enjoyed spending time with his family and tending to his garden. He spent much of his free time supporting the VFW and anybody in need of a hand. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeannette Elliott; and brothers, Russell D. Elliott Jr., James K. Elliott, Richard D. Elliott, and Harold "Bob" Elliott. He is survived by his loving wife, Veronica (Sorice) Elliott, of Jeannette; his children, Curtis "Chip" Elliott Jr. and wife, Traci, of Brighton, Mich., Tracey Elliott, of Frederick, Md., Christopher Elliott and wife, Jessica, of North Huntingdon, and Nicholas Elliott and wife, Colleen, of Gibsonia; his grandchildren, Shane Petrill, Zachary Petrill, Colton Elliott, Madison Elliott, Christopher (CJ) Elliott Jr., Joshua Elliott, Veronica (Vera) Elliott, and Rose Elliott; great-grandson, Logan Abarca; brothers, Emory R. Elliott, of Jeannette, William E. Elliott and his wife, Linda, of Phoenix, and Clyde A. Elliott and his wife, Janet, of Greensburg; sisters, Barbara J. Fox and her husband, Allan, of Greensburg, and Sylvia Jean Smartnick, of Greensburg; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, 201 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Additional visitation will be from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, with full military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Semper Fi Fund supporting injured veterans.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019