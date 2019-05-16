Curtis L. "Moonie" White Jr., 69, of Jeannette, went to be at home with the Lord Friday, May 10, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Curtis L. Sr. and Norma (Russell) White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina White and her fiancee, Tim Reffner; uncle and aunt William H. Jr. "Willie" and Bernice Hall; sisters, Francine, Cecil and Rose Hall; brothers, Willie "Tokyo" Burns, William H. "Billie" Hall III and Roderick "Tubby" Hall; and nephew, Daryl, and a niece, Roxanne. Moon served in the Army and Marines and later the Reserves. As a civilian, he worked as a detailer at Marty Edwards Auto Body and was a coach for the Jeannette Jayhawk Midgets. He was a member of Jeannette American Legion Post 344 and enjoyed coin collecting, spending time with his Uncle Willie and friends at Nancys Grill and marching with his group the Soul Euphonics. He will definitely be remembered and missed for his quick wit and truly infections smile. He was a high spirited person full of love and life. He will be dearly missed by his children, Curtis "Zeus" Gantt (Joy), of Jeannette, Yalonda Beckford, of Georgia, Cassius "Momo" Gantt, of Jeannette, Angel Giles (Jordan), of Pittsburgh, Chance T. White, of Jeannette, Chastity White, of Missouri, Tre White, of Georgia, Kruz White, of North Carolina, Shyra, Jada, Kaile and Tyfanny, all of Greensburg; his siblings, Shirley, Debbie and John White, Jackie Adams (Clifford), Gregory Hall (Virginia), Avery Graves (Arthur), Carlene Cook (Charles), Jose Gonzales (Linda), Roy Hall (Patty), Larry Hall (Donna), Donna Burns and Kim and Audra Hall; numerous grandchildren whom he loved seeing and spending time with; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rock of Refuge Church, Jeannette.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2019