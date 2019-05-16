Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock of Refuge Church
Jeannette, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis L. White Jr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Curtis L. White Jr. Obituary
Curtis L. "Moonie" White Jr., 69, of Jeannette, went to be at home with the Lord Friday, May 10, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Curtis L. Sr. and Norma (Russell) White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina White and her fiancee, Tim Reffner; uncle and aunt William H. Jr. "Willie" and Bernice Hall; sisters, Francine, Cecil and Rose Hall; brothers, Willie "Tokyo" Burns, William H. "Billie" Hall III and Roderick "Tubby" Hall; and nephew, Daryl, and a niece, Roxanne. Moon served in the Army and Marines and later the Reserves. As a civilian, he worked as a detailer at Marty Edwards Auto Body and was a coach for the Jeannette Jayhawk Midgets. He was a member of Jeannette American Legion Post 344 and enjoyed coin collecting, spending time with his Uncle Willie and friends at Nancys Grill and marching with his group the Soul Euphonics. He will definitely be remembered and missed for his quick wit and truly infections smile. He was a high spirited person full of love and life. He will be dearly missed by his children, Curtis "Zeus" Gantt (Joy), of Jeannette, Yalonda Beckford, of Georgia, Cassius "Momo" Gantt, of Jeannette, Angel Giles (Jordan), of Pittsburgh, Chance T. White, of Jeannette, Chastity White, of Missouri, Tre White, of Georgia, Kruz White, of North Carolina, Shyra, Jada, Kaile and Tyfanny, all of Greensburg; his siblings, Shirley, Debbie and John White, Jackie Adams (Clifford), Gregory Hall (Virginia), Avery Graves (Arthur), Carlene Cook (Charles), Jose Gonzales (Linda), Roy Hall (Patty), Larry Hall (Donna), Donna Burns and Kim and Audra Hall; numerous grandchildren whom he loved seeing and spending time with; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rock of Refuge Church, Jeannette.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now