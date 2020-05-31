Curtis Ray Thomas, 74, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home. Born May 25, 1946, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Curtis J. Thomas and June F. (Watkins) Thomas. Curt was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Kennametal and Volkswagen, and had been the owner of C.T. Home Improvements. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served with the Navy. Curt enjoyed playing poker with his friends and golfing. He was an avid bowler and even bowled a 300 game. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marietta (Thomas) Amadio and her husband D.D. Amadio. Curt is survived by his wife, Maureen A. (Short) Thomas, of Latrobe; his brother-in-law, Richard E. Watts, of Naples, Fla.; his nieces, Dee Dee, Debbie, Donna, and Arielle; and his four loving dogs, Roxanna, Razz, Stix and Stone. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Tuesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Please follow the diocesan guidelines and appointed seating arrangements while at church. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the animal shelter of your choice. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.