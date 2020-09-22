1/
Curtis W. Mickey
1953 - 2020
Curtis William "Curt" Mickey, 67, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Sept. 17, 1953, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Curtis Mickey II and Dorothy Gilley Mickey. He was a Marine veteran. Prior to retirement, he worked as a landscaper. Curt enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, friends and his dog, Buddy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Myrtle and Laura Mickey; his brother, Verval "Bud" Mickey; also, a brother-in-law, Brian Trout. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Debra Susan "Deb" Topper Mickey; two sons, William Mickey (Judy) and Rick Mickey (Charlotte); his daughter, Mary Ellen Mickey; a brother, Paul Mickey (Sherri); sister, Wanda Mickey; sisters-in-law, Denise Trout and Doris Chaffee (Steven); niece, Sharon Markovich (Mylo); nephew, Brian Trout (Amanda); great-nephews, Mylo and Brian Markovich; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins; and his best friend, Jim Barkley (Shannon). Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Curt's funeral service will be private. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 981 of South Greensburg. The family would like to thank Excela Health Westmoreland ICU physicians and staff for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deana Martorella Memorial Scholarship at Community Foundation of Fayette County, 5 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401; check memo: Deana Martorella Memorial Scholarship. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
