Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Cynthia A. Hegedus


1946 - 2019
Cynthia A. Hegedus Obituary
Cynthia A. Hegedus, 72, on June 20, 2019, God took her hand to be with the Lord surrounded by her children peacefully. Cynthia was born Aug. 3, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Thomas and Stella Skaleski Kubiak. She was a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. She was a 1964 graduate of Ramsay High School and the Durbin Secretarial School. Cynthia was the proprietor of Kubiak's Wholesale, Mt. Pleasant, and after retirement loved to travel, enjoying trips around the country by car and especially the trips to California with her late husband, Joe. She also loved camping, cooking and crafting. Surviving are her children, Joseph R. Hegedus III and daughter, Cheyanne, of Mt. Pleasant, Sherry Lyn Sturdevant, husband, Kurt, and their daughter, Ava, of Uniontown, and Lisa Marie Wilson, husband John, and their children, Rachael and John, of Mt. Pleasant; also nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hegedus.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as officiating. Interment will follow in the Transfiguration Cemetery.
Please visit Cynthia's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 22 to June 23, 2019
