Cynthia M. Smith, 64, of Herminie, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a four year courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 27, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William C. and LaVerne A. (Ostermeyer) Freund. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, 15 years later, Thomas J. Smith July 23, 2005. Cindy was currently employed by Target in Irwin as a cashier, for the past nine years. She never let her illness stop her from working and making new friends. Prior to her retirement, she and her husband were owners of Bill's Dandy Dollar, located in Herminie, for 19 years. She was a member of St. Edward Church, in Herminie, and life member of the Sewickley Township Business and Civic Association. She was also a member of the Herminie VFW Post 8427 Ladies Auxiliary and past member of the Sewickley Township Lions Club. She loved bowling and belonged to the St. Edward Ladies Bowling League. Cindy was proud to be founder of KNOCK down Cancer with a STRIKE. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved traveling to go visit them all over the United States. She loved life and the battle she was given never stopped her. She was a brave, courageous woman with so much love to give, she was an inspiration of hope to everyone she met. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Rebecca A. Goff, of Texas; her three special grandchildren, Kaiya, Mikal and Alana Goff, whom she loved dearly; three sisters, Linda (John) Foust, of Ohio, Susan (Paul) Stroz and Janice (Robert) Rump, both of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Cindy is also survived by her three dear friends and caregivers, Carole Barner, Marina "Tony" Maguire and Sharon Cerne. Cindy's warm heart and smile will forever be remembered. She will be dearly missed by her family, many friends and neighbors. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Edward Church, in Herminie. Please go directly to church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC Guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in both funeral home and church. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. The church also has limited seating. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
