J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Cynthia McHugh


1959 - 09
Cynthia McHugh Obituary
Cynthia (Italiano) McHugh, 59, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 15, 1959, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Nakich) Italiano. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the accounting department for Allegheny Power. Cynthia was a 1977 graduate of Jeannette High School, and she loved her bulldogs. Surviving are her husband, Kevin McHugh; two sons, Michael McHugh and Ryan McHugh and his fiancee, Maria Fletcher, all of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 12 to May 23, 2019
