Cynthia (Italiano) McHugh, 59, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 15, 1959, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Nakich) Italiano. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the accounting department for Allegheny Power. Cynthia was a 1977 graduate of Jeannette High School, and she loved her bulldogs. Surviving are her husband, Kevin McHugh; two sons, Michael McHugh and Ryan McHugh and his fiancee, Maria Fletcher, all of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 12 to May 23, 2019