Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Cyril E. Bungert


1930 - 2020
Cyril E. Bungert Obituary
Cyril Edward Bungert, 89, of Murrysville, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born Oct. 2, 1930, in Export, son of the late Cyril M. and Anna Myrtle Remaley Bungert. He was a member of Murrysville Bible Truth Chapel, Murrysville, and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a general maintenance foreman for U.S. Steel with 42 years of service. In additional to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene E. Watkins Bungert, and four sisters, Bertha King, Blanche Highducheck, Anna May Lee and Mary Moose. He is survived by a daughter, Lillian I. (Donald) Bowman, of Apollo; a son, Robert (Karen) Bungert, of Imperial; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Rachel) Bowman, Shelley (Joseph) O'Malley, Kristopher (Jessica) Bowman and Melissa Repko; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Clara Oslosky, and a brother, John Bungert. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph O'Malley officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with military honors accorded by the Army. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
