Dahlia Rising, resident of Murrysville since 1969, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, due to complications of a stroke. Dahlia was born June 7, 1931, in Clairton, the daughter of the late William and Anna Drake. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for U.S. Steel in the metallurgical department in Pittsburgh for many years. She married her sweetheart, Willard Rising, in 1957, until his death in 2006. She was a longtime member of Bethel United Presbyterian Church and the Murrysville Garden Club. Dahlia was a very talented piano player and could work the keys in a variety of genres. She enjoyed entertaining the residents at Harbour Place in Monroeville and other establishments on various holidays. Dahlia is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Ken) Stewart, of Maryland, and Lisa (Andrew) Yanko, of North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Colleen, Thomas and Grace. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren. Dahlia also loved gardening (especially flowers), traveling with her husband, and reading various types of literature. She loved the power of knowledge. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her. There will be a private service for the family at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Will. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
