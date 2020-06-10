Dakota J. Beckett
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dakota's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dakota J. Beckett, 21, of North Buffalo Township, Kittanning, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 1, 1999, in New Kensington, to John Beckett and Kimberly Cassoni Beckett. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, North Buffalo Township. He loved X-Box and was a member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a 2018 graduate of Armstrong Junior Senior High School. He is survived by his parents; maternal grandfather, Frank Cassoni, of Natrona Heights; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Priscilla Beckett, of Kittanning; sister, Cas Beckett, of Kittanning; aunts and uncles, Tina and Devin Waters, Theodore and Dana Cassoni, Mark and Jamie Cassoni and Leroy and Brenda Beckett; also survived by a number of cousins. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where there will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Friday. A service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Union Baptist Church, North Buffalo Township, with Pastor Jonathan Hill officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will miss Dakotas sweet smile and free spirit
My condolences
Dr Hoda
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved