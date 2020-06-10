Dakota J. Beckett, 21, of North Buffalo Township, Kittanning, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 1, 1999, in New Kensington, to John Beckett and Kimberly Cassoni Beckett. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, North Buffalo Township. He loved X-Box and was a member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a 2018 graduate of Armstrong Junior Senior High School. He is survived by his parents; maternal grandfather, Frank Cassoni, of Natrona Heights; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Priscilla Beckett, of Kittanning; sister, Cas Beckett, of Kittanning; aunts and uncles, Tina and Devin Waters, Theodore and Dana Cassoni, Mark and Jamie Cassoni and Leroy and Brenda Beckett; also survived by a number of cousins. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where there will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Friday. A service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Union Baptist Church, North Buffalo Township, with Pastor Jonathan Hill officiating.



