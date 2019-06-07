Dakota Reed "Superman" Conaway, 13, of Greensburg, exchanged his cape for wings Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home in Greensburg. In the arms of his mom and dad and surrounded by family and friends, he went home to be with the Lord. The son and only child of Brad and Ginger (Miller) Conaway, Dakota was a wish recipient from in 2009, when he got to go to Disney World in Florida. Dakota was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lewis and Loretta Conaway; and his maternal grandparents, John Jr. and Connie Miller. In addition to his parents, Dakota is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

Brad and Ginger would like to thank his current home nurses, Shawnee and Dominick, and all the other wonderful nurses he had over the years, for all the great care you gave him. Brad and Ginger would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses and support staff at Children's Hospital and at Children's Community Pediatrics for all their help and support. "THANK YOU" will never be enough. In lieu of flowers, the parents would like you to make a donation to or to Give Kids The World, two great places that support special needs children like Dakota. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 7 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary