Dale Arthur Peters, 81, of Latrobe, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, under hospice care at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Dale died from pneumonia, a complication of Parkinson's disease. He was preceded in death by his father, William L.C. Peters, and mother, Mary Margaret (Muenz) Peters; his oldest brother, Bill Peters, of Winterpark, Fla.; and his older brother, Ivan Peters, of Oviedo, Fla. Dale is survived by his wife of 52 years, Monte (Schenck) Peters; his lovely daughter, Wendy Peters Caivano, and favorite son-in-law, Joe Caivano, of Aurora, Colo.; his only sister, Florence Carpenter, of Freedom, Pa.; his younger brothers, Glenn Peters, of Menlo Park, Calif., and youngest brother, Don Peters and wife Cathy, of Acme, Pa.; brother-in-law, Terry A. Schenck and wife Ellen, of Woodstock, Va.; sister-in-law, Carole Peters, of Oviedo, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews and Dale's very special extended family members and friends in Westmoreland County. Dale was born in the Troy Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and raised in Beaver. He spent three years in the Army, serving in Ft. Belvoir, Va.; El Paso, Texas; and Anchorage, Alaska. Dale was a graduate of Penn State University and worked for 30 years as a mathematician and analyst for the U.S. Government in Washington, D.C., finishing his career at the Pentagon. Dale and Monte retired to Melbourne Beach, Fla., in 1993 and then on to Williamsburg, Va., before returning to his roots in western Pennsylvania. He had been in Latrobe for the past 14 years.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A small service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. In keeping with his wishes, Dale will be cremated following the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you may make any contributions to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or to . To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019