Dale Chovan, 86, of Level Green, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Turtle Creek, to the late John and Tressa (Pohl) Chovan. Dale was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed as an engineer at Westinghouse Air Brake, and retired after 40 years to the day of employment. Through his work, he often traveled the world. He was an expert in air brakes and held many patents related to his job. Dale enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening and fishing. He loved cars and built a '57 Chevy from the ground up. Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth (Bolden) Chovan; a son, Steve (wife Leslie) Chovan; two daughters, Wendy Chovan and Lori Chovan; and his grandson, Alex Chovan. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, John "Jack" Chovan Jr. Per his wishes, there will not be any traditional services at this time. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Dale was a huge animal lover. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the ASPCA by visiting www.aspca.org
