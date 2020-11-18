1/
Dale E. Noel
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale E. Noel, 78, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He was born July 28, 1942, in Latrobe, the son of the late Bert and Ida Noel. Dale worked for the Rouse Co. at Greengate Mall in Greensburg for 30 years and was a volunteer at Overly's County Christmas, where he was head of the bonfire. Dale was also a former member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Noel. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, at the Mausoleum in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to Overly's Country Christmas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
Mausoleum in Westmoreland County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C Richard McCauley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved