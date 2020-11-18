Dale E. Noel, 78, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He was born July 28, 1942, in Latrobe, the son of the late Bert and Ida Noel. Dale worked for the Rouse Co. at Greengate Mall in Greensburg for 30 years and was a volunteer at Overly's County Christmas, where he was head of the bonfire. Dale was also a former member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Noel. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, at the Mausoleum in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to Overly's Country Christmas.



